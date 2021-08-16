England vs India, 2nd Test : Kohli and Co set a 272-run target for England on final day at Lord's

Mohammed Shami (52*) and Jasprit Bumrah (30*) stitched a remarkable unbeaten 77-run stand for the ninth wicket as India got to 286/8 at lunch on Day 5 of the Lord's Test. The incredible partnership between Shami and Bumrah also stretched India's lead to 271. The two batsman displayed great grit and determination. Mohammed Shami scored the most important half-century of his career while Jasprit Bumrah showed tremendous application to take India to 286/8 at in their second innings as England's chances of winning the second Test match dwindled by the lunch session.

Along with Bumrah (30 batting, 58 balls), the duo not only added invaluable 77 runs for the ninth wicket but also consumed enough overs to take one session virtually out of the equation keeping the visitors in the game after Rishabh Pant's (22) early dismissal. Meanwhile, on Day 4, The seasoned duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane found much-needed runs from their bats to rescue India from a perilous position and give their team a fighting chance in the second Test against England. Pujara (45 off 206) and Rahane (61 off 146) thrived under tremendous pressure to bat for almost 50 overs for a 100-run stand, taking the game to day five. When bad light forced early stumps on day four, India reached 181 for six, leading England by 154 runs.

