England vs India, 3rd Test: England crush India by an innings and 76 runs to level series 1-1

After two days of outright domination, England finally encountered some resistance from India on the third day. However, the England bowlers wrapped up the Indian innings in just an hour to level the 5 match series 1-1. The hosts were bowled out for 432, taking a 354-run first-innings lead. Joe Root’s team had skittled the tourists for 78 inside two sessions on the first day.

After scoring, 78 in their first innings, Kohli's men, were bundled out for 278. A sensational performance from the England pacers in the morning session on Day 4 with the second new ball. Ollie Robinson was the highlight of the session has he completed his second fifer of the series. India lost eight wickets on the morning of day four to set up an England victory by an innings and 76 runs!