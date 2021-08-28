England vs India, 3rd Test: India face threat of innings defeat after batting collapse

Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli stitched an unbeaten 99-run partnership as India ended Day 3 of the Headingley Test at 215 for two. At the close of play, Pujara was unbeaten on 91 alongside Kohli, who was also looking pretty good on 45. India still trail England by 139 runs.

However, on Day 4 Ollie Robinson wrecked havoc with the ball to leave India reeling at 247 for 6. Pujara made an error by playing no shot and was dismissed on his overnight score. Anderson seemed to have got Kohli but Rahane's intervention saved the Indian captain on review. The joy didn't last long - after two boundaries in Robinson's over, Kohli edged one behind. The next over Rahane nicked off as his poor form continued.

