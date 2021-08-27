England vs India, 3rd Test: Rohit - Pujara partnership save India from further damage

Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara stitched an unbeaten 78-run partnership for the second wicket as India went to Tea at 112 for one on Day 3 of the Headingley Test. In the process Rohit (59*) hit a fluent fifty while Pujara also looked good during his unbeaten 40-run knock. India still trail England by 242 runs. India lost opener KL Rahul at the stroke of lunch to reach 34 on the third day in their bid to save the third Test against England after conceding a huge 354-run first-innings lead.

Jonny Bairstow pulled off an incredible one-handed stunner off Craig Overton (5-2-5-1) to hurt India, who still have to bat eight sessions (two days and two sessions). India trailed by 320 runs at the break. Earlier, Mohammed Shami (4/95 in 28 overs) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/59 in 27.2 overs) polished off the tail for the addition of just nine more runs to the overnight score as England finished their first essay at 432. India's 2nd innings situation very similar to that of Napier 2009. Apart from Root, Haseeb Hameed, Rory Burns and Dawid Malan scored half-centuries.

