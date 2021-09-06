England vs India 4th Test: India win Oval test by 157 runs, go 2-1 in the series

England suffered a horrible middle-order collapse in the second session as they lost six wickets in chase of an improbable 368-run target on Day 5 of the Oval Test. India bowlers struck in unison after lunch as India won the Oval test by 157 runs.

The toss was in England's favour and their decision to bowl first was a good one as they had reduced India to 127/7 on day 1. However, Shardul Thakur played a game changing knock of 57(36) in the final session of the opening day. As a result of his counterattacking knock, India managed to post a respectable score of 191 in the first innings.

