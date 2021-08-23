England's Mark Wood ruled out of Leeds Test against India due to shoulder injury

England seamer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the third Test at Headingley starting on Wednesday against India with a jarred right shoulder. Wood will remain with the rest of the squad in Leeds and will undergo rehabilitation. The fast bowler will also be assessed at the completion of the Leeds Test. Wood, who took five wickets in the second Test at Lord's, sustained the injury when he dived to stop Rishabh Pant from collecting a boundary in the 74th over of India's innings.

After receiving attention from the physio, Wood went off the field on Day 4. However, on the final day, he bowled a short burst of four overs at India's lower order. With Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes already missing the series due to injuries and Ben Stokes taking an indefinite break to focus on his mental wellbeing, England has depleted squad at their disposal. Virat Kohli-led India registered a famous 151-run over England in the second Test of the five-match series last week. England battled hard, but their top order failures led to their downfall with the team being steamrolled for just 120 in the second innings, handing visitors a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series. The first Test had ended in a draw. The third Test between the two sides will get underway from Wednesday.