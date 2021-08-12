England's Ravi Bopara signs new T20 contract with Sussex

Sussex Cricket announced that England cricketer Ravi Bopara has signed a new T20 contract with the club.

The all-rounder first joined the club at the end of 2019 and has been a crucial member of the Sussex Sharks Blast team during the last two seasons.

"I'm really pleased to be extending my stay at this wonderful club. The past couple of years have been very different to what I had expected when signing for Sussex, but thanks to everyone at the club I feel very at home now," Bopara said in a statement.

"JK [James Kirtley] and the rest of the coaching staff have been brilliant to work with this season, and hopefully we are on the verge of something special with our Blast quarter final coming up.

"I am hopeful that this could be the start of a period of dominance for the Sharks in the T20 competition and that's something I want to be part of in the years to come," he added.

Bopara has scored three half-centuries in this summer's campaign, and his 228 runs at an average of 38 have been an important factor in the Sharks' progression to the quarter-final later this month.

The 36-year-old has also played a useful part with the ball, taking seven wickets with an economy rate of just 6.76 runs per over.

"From now on, I will be focussing on T20 cricket. I have loved playing red-ball cricket over the years and obviously have some incredible memories in Championship and Test cricket with Essex and England, but my aim now is to get the best out of myself in the T20 format and see where that can take me and the teams I play for," said Bopara.

Sussex's T20 Head Coach, James Kirtley added: "I have enormously enjoyed working with Ravi and getting to know him better. His input at all levels has been hugely appreciated and his positive influence over our squad is massively valued. I look forward to seeing more match-winning performances from Ravi this year and in future seasons."

( With inputs from ANI )

