English county giant Peter Trego announces retirement

County veteran, Peter Trego drew the curtains on a stellar 22-year County career after announcing his retirement on Friday (September 17). Trego, 40, represented Somerset for almost two decades, scoring 18000-plus runs and returning 547 wickets, before spending his last two seasons at Nottinghamshire. He ended his career with 18,827 runs and 646 wickets across formats with appearances even for Middlesex and Kent. "It's always a strange time that comes to every sportsman," said Trego. "Coming here for the last couple of years has been amazing. To sign for a club and win a trophy in your first season, even though I only added the icing to that cake, I will always look on that day proudly."

The young all-rounders within the squad, who probably weren't ready for first team cricket when I arrived, are now winning games for the club, which is magnificent to see." "We've only caught the back end of Pete here at Nottinghamshire, but what a career he's had," Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores said of Trego, who played a key role in their T20 Blast final win last year. "The levels of performance he has sustained over a really long period of time have been there for all to see and he's very well respected within the county game because of it." He's filled that role with distinction, whilst also maintaining his work ethic, ambition and performances as a player in his own right."Trego, who joined the Trent Bridge side before the 2020 campaign, featured in 23 games for Nottinghamshire. Trego played 10 times for England Lions.