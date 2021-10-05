Faf du Plessis, Andre Russell confirmed as icon players for Abu Dhabi T10 League

The fastest and the most entertaining format of cricket - the Abu Dhabi T10 League is in readiness to enthral the world in yet another season in November-December this year.

The biggest cricket stars from around the globe, including but notwithstanding Faf du Plessis, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Chris Gayle will feature in the fifth season of the one-of-a-kind cricket extravaganza, which will be held from November 19 - December 4 2021.

With the Abu Dhabi T10 League players draft set to be held, a whopping 1186 players from 26 cricketing nations have put their hands up to have an opportunity to play in one of the most exciting cricket leagues in the world.

With a monument of runs and experience in his career, former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis will take centre stage as the icon player for the Bangla Tigers. The stylish right-hand batsman has proved his firepower with over 6,500 runs in his T20 career.

With over 500 sixes to his name in T20s, the West Indian superstar Andre Russell will feature as the icon player of the Deccan Gladiators. The hard-hitting all-rounder has racked up more than 6,000 runs and 300 wickets in T20s.

Speaking about the power-packed icon player line-up for season 5 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, T10 Sports Management said, "We are absolutely thrilled to have these star players feature as the icon players in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The league is nothing without its players and fans and therefore we couldn't be more delighted about welcoming some of the biggest cricket stars to the Abu Dhabi T10 League once again."

"We are absolutely overwhelmed to see the number of cricketers registering for the Abu Dhabi T10 League Players Draft. The talent pool of the Abu Dhabi T10 League grows manifold with each season."

Meanwhile, aggressive wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran is primed to set the stage on fire as the icon player for the Maratha Arabians. The West Indian has scored over 3,700 runs in T20 cricket along with taking 108 catches and effecting 17 stumpings.

With exuberant hitting and wicket-taking abilities, Liam Livingstone will headline Team Abu Dhabi as its icon player for this season. The English all-rounder has smashed over 3,900 runs and picked up over 50 wickets in T20 cricket.

The hard-hitting opening batsman Jason Roy is all set to show his ball-striking prowess as the icon player of the Delhi Bulls. The Englishman has smacked over 6,600 runs in his T20 career with a strike rate of well over 140.

Experienced campaigner Chris Jordan, who has taken over 250 wickets in his T20 career, will feature as the icon player of the Northern Warriors. The English fast bowler has recorded an impressive bowling average of 27.45 in 243 T20 matches.

The full squads of each of the franchises will be confirmed following the Abu Dhabi T10 League Players Draft on 7 October 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

