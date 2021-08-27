Faf du Plessis set to join CSK in UAE for remainder of IPL 2021

Former South Africa skipper and CSK opener Faf Du Plessis has said that he soon be fit and ready for action in the second phase of the IPL 2021. Faf du Plessis hinted at his return to the yellow brigade for the remaining matches of the tournament as per CSK’s recent social media post. The update further deliberated on his concussion injury and mentioned that he is recovering well and is almost at the end of recovery. “I didn’t expect it to take this long and I also didn’t expect it to be quite as severe. But I feel like I am at the end of it, which really is pleasing for myself,” read CSK’s recent post on social media.

Du Pleasing for us to hear 💛

Cu So😍n #WhistlePodu#Yellove 🦁 pic.twitter.com/Tw1sNMBXgY — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) August 27, 2021

The Proteas player who had suffered a concussion during the PSL in June ruled him out of cricketing action for three months. Following his injury, du Plessis was forced to miss The Hundred where he was to lead the Northern Superchargers. Currently, du Plessis is engaged in the CPL 2021 campaign where he will lead the Saint Lucia Kings. After the CPL, du Plessis will reunite with the Chennai Super Kings for the second half of the IPL season in UAE. In the seven games for CSK earlier this year, Du Plessis scored 320 runs at a strike rate of 145.45 and was the third-highest run-getter before the tournament was suspended due to the pandemic. The second leg of the IPL begins on September 15 with a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

