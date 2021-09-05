Former Australian pacer Shaun Tait appointed Puducherry bowling coach

Former Australia pacer Shaun Tait has been roped in as the bowling coach of the Puducherry cricket team. Tait joins a coaching team that includes head coach Dishant Yagnik and manager and strength and conditioning coach Kalpendra Jha. Tait, who is also the bowling coach of the Afghanistan cricket team, will be the lone foreign coach in the Indian domestic circuit. Tait will join the team in the last week of September.“We have roped him (Tait) in as bowling coach subject to his availability. He had expressed his willingness to come on board. Whenever he is not on any international assignment he will be with the Pondicherry team,” Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) spokesperson said.

Tait played three Tests, 35 ODIs and 21 T20 internationals for Australia. Tait is a level-two certified coach from Cricket Australia and has worked as a bowling coach with Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League and Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 league. Tait's appointment with Afghanistan was confirmed in early August, and his first assignment there was expected to be the three-match ODI series against Pakistan in Hambantota in early September. But that series was postponed indefinitely because of logistical concerns, and Tait will now link up with the team only prior to the T20 World Cup in late October. India's domestic calendar for 2021-22 will begin with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy on November 4 this year, while the Ranji Trophy, the country's premier first-class competition, starts on January 13, 2022. The 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy will get underway on December 8, with neutral venues being used for all tournaments.