Former Indian wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel's father passes away after prolonged illness

Former Team India cricketer Parthiv Patel's father passed away on Sunday. Parthiv informed about the death of his father Ajaybhai Bipinchandra Patel on Twitter. "It is with the deepest grief and sadness, we inform the passing away of my father Mr. Ajaybhai Bipinchandra Patel. He left for his heavenly abode on 26th September 2021. We request you to keep him in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace," Patel said in his tweet on Sunday. Patel's father was earlier hospitalised in his hometown Ahmedabad in the aftermath of a brain haemorrhage.

The Indian southpaw was plying his trade with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2019 at the time. Patel had emerged as RCB's third-highest scorer in the 2019 edition of the IPL. The Indian batsman had amassed 373 runs for the Virat Kohli-led RCB franchise in the IPL 2019. Besides RCB, the 36-year-old also represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Deccan Chargers, Kochi Tuskers, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Mumbai Indians (MI) in his glittering IPL career. , Patel had announced his retirement from all forms of the game in 2020. Patel made his Team India debut against England at Trent Bridge in 2002. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman played 25 Tests, 38 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and 2 T20Is for Team India. He is currently part of Mumbai Indians coaching staff as talent scout.