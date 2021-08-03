Former Nepal captain Paras Khadka announces retirement from international cricket

Nepal's former cricket team captain Paras Khadka has announced his retirement from international cricket. The former national team skipper announced his retirement on Tuesday via a social media post.

"Why now? Because it's about time. As a cricketer, I have given my heart, blood, and soul and have always dreamt to achieve the best for my country," Khadka wrote on Facebook.

Khadka, in his post, thanked all his coaches, fans, and his teammates for the support received at the time when he played for the nation team and added that he wished nothing but good for the game in the country.

"My ultimate dream is to see Nepal have a better cricketing system, for which I have spent all my energy in the past two decades," he wrote. "I believe, with everyone's honest effort and intentions, we will be able to reach greater heights."

Khadka made his way to the national team after playing age-group cricket representing Nepal in three U-19 World Cups between 2004 and 2008 and winning the Plate Championship in 2006.

He took over as captain of the national team in 2009, taking Nepali cricket from Division 5 to ODI status. One of his best achievements to date is taking Nepal to the 2014 T20 World Cup held in Bangladesh.

He had resigned from his post as captain on October 15, 2019, and was replaced by Gyanendra Malla.

