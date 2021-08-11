Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns critical after emergency surgery

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns is in an intensive care unit at a Sydney hospital after undergoing cardiovascular surgery following a major heart incident in Canberra last week.St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney said Cairns, who was admitted on Tuesday, was in “a serious but stable condition” in intensive care. His wife Melanie Cairns said the cricketer had surgery in Canberra after a “major medical event” late last week but the seriousness of his condition required him to be transferred to St Vincent’s for another operation.”

"We're deeply concerned to hear of Chris Cairns' medical emergency," David White, Cricket New Zealand's chief said in a statement on Wednesday (August 11). "Our thoughts are with his family in Australia and here in NZ. Chris is a much-loved husband, father, and son - and remains one of our finest all-rounders. We hope he's able to make a full recovery. "Cairns a veteran of 62 Tests, 215 One-Day Internationals and 2 Twenty20 Internationals between 1989-2006 is one of the best-allrounders to have played the game. After his stint with international cricket, Cairns fought several legal battles against allegations of match-fixing in India's now-defunct Indian Cricket League (ICL) where he was the captain of the Chandigarh Lions in 2008. He eventually won a libel case against former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi in 2012.