Former Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Perera tests positive for Coronavirus

Former Sri Lanka captain and wicketkeeper, Kusal Perera has tested positive for COVID-19 while playing SLC invitational league matches. He has been isolated and will miss the rest of the tournament that ends on August 22.“Wicket Keeper–Batsman Kusal Janith Perera has tested positive for Covid 19. He was found to be positive during a PCR test which was carried out on the players yesterday (15th August). Following the detection, Perera is undergoing due medical protocols pertaining to Covid 19,” Sri Lanka Cricket Board said in a tweet.

Sri Lanka's next assignment is the limited-overs series against South Africa at home. They host three ODIs and three T20Is from September 2 to September 14. Perera, who had captained Sri Lanka in England earlier, was forced to miss the series against India at home due to a shoulder injury he sustained during training.