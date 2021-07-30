Franchises express interest in all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga for UAE leg of IPL 2021

Sri Lanka produced a clinical performance in the deciding 3rd T20 international against India to win the match by 7 wickets and clinch the series 2-1 in Colombo on Thursday. Chasing a paltry 82 for victory, the Lankans stuttered a bit but managed to eventually scrape past the finish line to register their first-ever T20I series win over India. The game was set up Wanindu Hasaranga as he picked up his maiden four-wicket haul. Wanindu Hasaranga has been a notable performer for Sri Lanka this year. The 24-year-old has shined with both bat and ball on several occasions. Hasaranga has scored 344 runs so far this year in 11 ODIs and claimed eight wickets at an impressive economy of 4.35. The right-hander has a sparkling record in T20Is ever since making his debut against New Zealand in 2019. He has an economy rate of 6.81, along with an impeccable bowling average of 16.13.

Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan is confident that once Hasaranga plays in the IPL team, he would only flourish further.“ An IPL franchise should look at him [Hasaranga]. But the problem is, if it’s a local player, he walks into the side. But if it’s a foreign player, you have to see which franchise wants a foreign spinner. It’s a tricky thing. They will buy him, but playing him is something that will not be easy for a franchise. Some franchises look mostly at Indian spinners rather than foreign spinners,” Muralitharan was quoted as saying to ESPNcricinfo. According to media reports, four IPL franchises are interested to rope in Hasaranga for the remainder of IPL 2021. All eight teams are allowed to sign players to replace those who won’t be travelling to the UAE for the marquee event.If Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) grants Hasaranga permission to participate in the cash-rich league, he may be picked by one of the four teams who have expressed their interest to acquire his services. The UAE leg of IPL will resume in September. Mumbai Indians will lock horns with CSK on September 19 in the first game.

