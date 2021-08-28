Gavaskar dismayed over Pant being asked to change his stance

Mumbai, Aug 28 Legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar was dismayed over why the umpires told Rishabh Pant to change his stance during the ongoing third Test against England at Headingley. He also said that footmarks don't determine a batsman's stance.

After the end of the first day's play, Pant revealed in the virtual press conference that he was asked to change his stance by the umpires.

"Because I was standing outside the crease and my front-foot was coming into the danger area, so he (the umpire) told me that you can't stand there," said Pant on Wednesday.

"So, I have to change my stance, but as a cricketer, I don't have to think too much about that, because it's everyone who is going to do that, umpires are going to say the same thing. I didn't do that the next ball and you move on," added Pant.

Gavaskar was left unimpressed by Pant being asked to change his stance. "I was wondering why was he told to change his stance, if that is true. I only read it. Batsman can stand anywhere, even on the middle of the pitch and what about when the batsman goes down the track against the spinners (footmarks can form even then)," said Gavaskar while commentating on the third day of the Test match.

Gavaskar's co-commentator and former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar termed the umpire's instruction as 'ridiculous'.

The third Test between India and England is headed for an interesting finish. After being bowled out for just 78 on first day, India reached 215/2 at stumps on third day with Cheteshwar Pujara (91 not out) and Virat Kohli (45 not out) at the crease. India are still trailing by 139 runs after England were all out for 432.

