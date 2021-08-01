George Bailey new Australian chief selector as Trevor Hohns retires

Sydney, Aug 1 Cricket Australia (CA) on Sunday appointed former skipper George Bailey as chairman of the national selection panel to replace the retiring Trevor Hohns.

CA's executive general manager, high performance and national teams, Ben Oliver, said the search had begun for a third panel member to join Bailey and head coach Justin Langer.

"George is a highly respected leader who is now well established on the NSP (national selection panel) alongside Justin as the head coach," Oliver said.

"He has brought recent playing experience with a deep understanding of the game, an open and collaborative style and a desire to keep improving the selection function. The third panel member will add to their combined experience as we look for someone who will bring complimentary skills along with their own perspective and diversity of thinking."

Bailey said he was looking forward to the new role and an exciting period ahead for the Australian men's side with the ICC T20 World Cup, a home Ashes and away tours to the subcontinent in the short term.

"Firstly, I would like to thank Trevor (Hohns) for his incredible work which has helped shape the success of Australian cricket over a long period, including during my days as a player and captain," Bailey said.

"In what can be a challenging job Trevor has always been calm, consistent and approachable. Similarly to his journey, he has made my transition from player to selector as smooth as possible. There is a lot I will take from Trevor's style and very much look forward to the journey ahead."

"He (Hohns) first joined the selection panel in 1991 having retired from playing after the 1989 Ashes tour and he has since logged an impressive honour roll including World Cups, multiple Ashes wins in England and at home as well as historic away victories over India and Pakistan," said CA in a statement.

"He has presided over the selection of many of Australia's greatest teams including those from the dominant Allan Border and Mark Taylor eras to the world-record winning Ricky Ponting team which won 21 successive one-day internationals. His first tenure included five straight Ashes series wins and a record 16 consecutive Test wins, as well as back-to-back World Cups in 1999 and 2003."

"The game has been great to me and I have loved every minute of it, from the good times to the bad," Hohns said.

"I have been extremely fortunate to be involved with some of the greatest Australian teams of all time and many of the best players to have played the game.

"The successes of the side over the years have been great but I remember my time just as much for the wonderful people you work with and those you meet along the way. It has been an amazing journey for me, but all things come to an end. I am happy with my decision," added Hohns.

