George Bailey replaces Trevor Hohns as Australia's new Chief Selector

Australia’s chief selector Trevor Hohns has stepped down ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Former Australia batsman George Bailey has been named as his replacement. Hohns had a combined 16 years as chief selector across two stints from 1995 to 2021.He was a selector in the successful World Cup campaigns of 1999 and 2003, apart from three successful Ashes defences and their series win in India in 2004.The 67-year-old, a former Australian spin bowler, became a selector in 1993 and under his first stint, Australia won a record 16 successive Test matches and claimed the 1999 and 2003 World Cups in a golden era.

Bailey, who played 90 ODIs, 30 T20I and 5 Tests for Australia and led the team in 57 fixtures (29 ODIs and 28 T20Is) in all, joined the selection panel last February as a replacement for Greg Chappell. "George is a highly respected leader who is now well established on the NSP alongside Justin as the head coach," Oliver said. "He has brought recent playing experience with a deep understanding of the game, an open and collaborative style and a desire to keep improving the selection function. "The game has been great to me and I have loved every minute of it, from the good times to the bad," Hohns said.

"I have been extremely fortunate to be involved with some of the greatest Australian teams of all time and many of the best players to have played the game. "The successes of the side over the years have been great but I remember my time just as much for the wonderful people you work with and those you meet along the way. It has been an amazing journey for me, but all things come to an end. I am happy with my decision," Hohns added. Bailey aims to take forward a lot of learning from his immensely-successful predecessor who has been Australia's longest-serving selector. "Firstly, I would like to thank Trevor for his incredible work which has helped shape the success of Australian cricket over a long period, including during my days as a player and captain," Bailey said. "In what can be a challenging job Trevor has always been calm, consistent and approachable. Similarly to his journey, he has made my transition from player to selector as smooth as possible. There is a lot I will take from Trevor's style and very much look forward to the journey ahead," he added. Ben Oliver, CA's executive general manager for high performance and national teams, paid rich tribute to the outgoing Hohns, who has had a big impact on Australian cricket across three decades. Oliver also said the board was now on the lookout for a third member to join the panel alongside Bailey and head coach Justin Langer.



