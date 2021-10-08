Gill, Iyer, Rana showed their class against Rajasthan Royals: KKR mentor Hussey

Sharjah, Oct 8 Kolkata Knight Riders mentor David Hussey said that Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi adapted to the circumstances well, which played a key role in the two-time champions' massive 86-run win against Rajasthan Royals and helped the Eoin Mogan-led side nearly secure the fourth playoffs berth here.

Sharing his insights on the performance of the team in the crucial encounter on Thursday evening, Hussey said, "Well, firstly, it is never easy playing on these types of surfaces. I think Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi showed their class once again and adapted their game accordingly. They knew if they take it deep in the batting innings, they're going to make a decent target. With the ball, pretty simple plans, bowl as fast as you can and hit the stumps. We have world-class spinners as well, and we back each other up in the field, and it was very much a team performance."

After posting 171/4, the pace bowling unit wreaked havoc as Shivam Mavi (4/21), and Lockie Ferguson (3/18) scalped seven wickets to derail the batting department of the Royals.

"I think they complement each other well, and our bowling coaches Kyle Mills and Omkar, talk about bowling in partnerships. Our spinners complement the quicks, and Lockie Ferguson and Mavi have just shown their class again. I think Lockie is arguably one of the best T20 bowlers in the world, and his first two overs have changed the tempo and the momentum of the game for us," the former Aussie cricketer said.

While the Knight Riders have been missing the services of Andre Russell in the past couple of games, the all-rounder is expected to be in action soon. "He had a fitness test, and I think he is maybe just a game away. He is pushing hard over the next few days to get back in for the final, which will be a huge boost for us and the competition as well. He is world-class and provides lots of entertainment," Hussey said.

Hussey also credited the role of Brendon McCullum in changing the fortunes of the side in the second leg of the tournament. "The break probably did us a world of good; we got to refresh and recharge our batteries, re-plan and come to Abu Dhabi, where we all met. Abhishek Nayar did a great training session, and all the boys got a lot of volume and are ready to go.

"I think with Brendon, he is so cool and calm that he has got this plan and vision for this team to go forward, and he believes in every player to play at their best. He makes everybody feel that they are the most important person in the team, and I think Brendon should take a lot of credit for the way everybody is playing," added Hussey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor