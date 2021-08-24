Hardik Pandya buys new wrist watch before IPL 2021; You will be 'SHOCKED' to know the price

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is all set for the second round of the Indian Premier League 2021. After the tour of Sri Lanka, Hardik is looking forward to playing cricket again. All eyes are on his performance in the IPL ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup. Hardik did not bowl for a long time due to back pain, he bowled on the tour of Sri Lanka. However, his performance has not been satisfactory. So Hardik is trying to get in shape before the World Cup. However, Hardik is now in the spotlight for a different reason and the discussion is his watch.

Hardik has posted some of his photos on social media and he also posted a photo of his new watch. You will be shocked to know the actual price of this watch. The Mumbai Indians player has bought a Patek Philippe Nautilus Platinum 5711 watch worth over Rs 5 crore. Hardik is fond of expensive items and also has a collection of expensive cars.

Hardik and Krunal Pandya, all-rounders of the Indian team, are from Mumbai. The due has bought an 8 BHK flat in Mumbai. Hardik and Krunal have bought the house at Rustamji Paramount Society. The flat is 3838 square feet and has eight rooms of 4 + 4. It is priced at Rs 30 crore. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff also have a flat in the society in which Hardik and Krunal have bought a house.



