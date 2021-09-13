Hayden, Philander appointed Pakistan coaches for T20 WC

Lahore, Sep 13 Former Australian opening batsman Matthew Hayden and former South Africa pace bowler Vernon Philander have been appointed Pakistan team's coaches for the forthcoming T20 World Cup to be played in the United Arab Emirates in October-November.

The decision comes on the day former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja officially took over as chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"Matthew Hayden is Australian, and has experience of winning World Cups and was a great player himself," Raja was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.com.

"It might be very beneficial to have an Australian occupying the dressing room. And Pakistan, of course, can win the World Cup. They just need to improve their performances an extra 10%. Vernon Philander I know very well, and he understands bowling, and has a great record against Australia," added Raja.

Hayden and Philander come in days after Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling Waqar Younis resigned as PCB was set for regime change.

Neither Hayden nor Philander have much coaching experience. The South African pacer, in fact, retired from international cricket only in 2020.

Hayden, who retired in 2009, has worked as commentator.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor