Henry flown in as replacement for Covid-hit Allen in NZ squad

Dhaka, Aug 27 Right-arm fast bowler Matt Henry has been called into the New Zealand T20I squad to play Bangladesh as a replacement for batsman Finn Allen, who is in quarantine after returning a positive Covid-19 test.

The 29-year-old Henry was initially selected solely for the Pakistan ODI leg of New Zealand's away trip, but will now leave New Zealand in the coming days to join the team in Dhaka for a five-match T20I series beginning on September 1.

Henry last made a T20I appearance four years ago in Napier, also against Bangladesh. He has taken seven wickets in six career T20I matches, only going wicketless in his debut back in December 2014 against Pakistan.

New Zealand men's team head coach Gary Stead conceded that Henry is not a "like-for-like replacement" for Allen, though feels he will help with the bowling workload.

"Matt's clearly not a like-for-like replacement for Finn, but he expands our selection options and, in the current circumstances, is the best equipped to join the side at such short notice."

"He's (Finn) received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination and already has an MIQ bed allocated for his return. And, in the current environment, we remain mindful of the need to carefully balance player workloads," said Stead.

After his positive Covid-19 test, Allen remains with the team and will be monitored by New Zealand support staff.

Squad: Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor