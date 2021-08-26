Hobart Hurricanes re-sign Sandeep Lamichhane for BBL 2021-22

Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has been re-signed by Hobart Hurricanes for the 2021/22 Big Bash League. Last year Lamichhane played eight games for the team. Hurricanes had signed the Nepalese cricketer in November 2020 after he spent two seasons at Melbourne Stars where he played 29 matches and picked 34 wickets. “I am looking forward to returning to Australia and playing with the Hurricanes again this year. I really enjoyed my time with the Hurricanes last season, so I’m excited that I will be there for the whole tournament this year,” Lamichhane said in a statement.

“We had a great group of players last year, and a lot of us will still be playing together this year too. Being there for the whole season I’m hoping I can personally put together some strong performances and contribute to the team having a successful year,” he added. Meanwhile, Left-arm pace bowler James Faulkner parted ways with Hurricanes after the franchise signed Queensland player Josh Kann. “It’s a tough thing, we were very keen to keep James on the Hurricanes’ list this year, but we’ve played a lot of cricket without him over the past two years,” Hurricanes head coach Adam Griffith told the Cricket Australia website. Sandeep Lamichhane is the only overseas player contracted by the Hurricanes so far as BBL franchises are struggling to bring foreign players to Australia, with the mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine upon entry into the country.