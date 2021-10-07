Hobart Hurricanes sign promising England star Harry Brook for Big Bash League

Hobart Hurricanes have signed Harry Brook for the upcoming season of Big Bash League.The 22-year-old had an outstanding season for Yorkshire in the Vitality Blast. He was the fourth-highest runscorer with 486 runs at a strike-rate of 149.07 batting in the middle order. A former Under-19 England captain, Brooke recently hit headlines for winning the Men's Young Player of the Year Award by the Professional Cricket's Association. "I can't wait to come out to Australia and play in the Big Bash for the first time," Brook said. "Over the years I've really enjoyed watching English cricketers like myself come out to Australia, and it seems that not only have they really enjoyed their time playing in the BBL, but a lot of them have also taken their game to the next level. I'm really hoping that I can do the same, so I just can't wait to get there, get stuck in and learn as much as I can."

In the Hundred, he was the Superchargers' top run-scorer, outpacing – and hitting more sixes – than teammate Chris Lynn even though Brook played two fewer games after he was forced to sit out the end of the tournament having contracted COVID-19. In those five appearances in the Hundred, he scored 189 runs at 153.65 for an average of 47.25, again in a middle-order role. The Hurricanes targeted a power-hitting middle-order overseas player to round out their impressive top six. They are likely to have Matthew Wade, D'Arcy Short, and Ben McDermott for most of the season in the top three with Peter Handscomb, Tim David, and Brook rounding out a superb middle order. They have locked in Sandeep Lamichhane as their overseas legspinner and have a bevy of fast-bowlers to choose from as they chase an elusive BBL title.