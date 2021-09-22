Hyderabad opt to bat, as David Warner returns to playing X1

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson wins the toss, opts to bat against Delhi Capitals. It's the same surface that was used for the last game. In the last two games 25 wickets fell for the seamers and 2 to the spinners. DC have two of the premium fast bowlers in the world in Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. For Delhi, opener Shikhar Dhawan (380 runs), would be keen to prove the selectors wrong after being axed from India's World T20 squad, while his partner young Prithvi Shaw (308 runs), would also like to get some runs under his belt.



Delhi boast of a strong middle-order comprising Shreyas Iyer, skipper Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis and West Indian Shimron Hetmyer.Iyer, who is making a comeback after recovering from shoulder injury that he sustained in March, would also be keen to start the tournament well. David Warner makes a comeback for Sunrisers. Jason Holder and Rashid Khan are the other foreigners in the SRH XI alongside skipper Kane Williamson himself. Surnisers came into the second leg of IPL 2021 without their leading run-getter Johnny Bairstow, who pulled out of the tournament. The development of pacer T Natarajan testing Covid positive now will be another major blow to the Kane Williamson-led Orange Army. Vijay Shankar, who is also in isolation and will not be available for the next few games.

