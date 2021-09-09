IND vs ENG 5th Test in Manchester doubtful after Indian support staff tests positive for Covid-19

Another member of the Indian cricket team's support staff has tested positive for COVID-19, a day ahead of the fifth and final Test against England in Manchester. The latest development, has put the final test in doubt. The final game of the series, that India leads 2-1, was to start on Friday. This comes days after coaches Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar were forced into quarantine in London and missed the fourth Test at The Oval.

Though none of the players were found to be positive yet, the further spread of the virus within the team cannot be ruled out since most of the cricketers were in close contact of the support staff all through the last Test. Following the positive test of the coaches last week, the entire team had undergone the RT-PCR test. The squad member who tested positive on Thursday was earlier negative. It is learnt that the BCCI, after talking to the team in Manchester, isn’t keen to go ahead with the Test. With the IPL to start on September 19, they didn’t want the tournament to be impacted.