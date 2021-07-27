Ind vs SL: Krunal Pandya tests COVID-19 positive

Team India, led by Shikhar Dhawan, beat hosts Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 match. Team India have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and are looking to level the series with a win in today's second match. However, today's match had to be postponed. India's all-rounder Krunal Pandya's coronavirus report has come back positive and today's match is likely to be played on Wednesday.

Due to the positive report of Krunal, the players of both the teams have to go for isolation. They will have to remain in isolation until all their reports are negative. "Krunal Pandya's report is positive and therefore the second Twenty20 match has to be postponed. The match will be played on Wednesday if the other players' corona reports are negative. At present, all the players are in self-isolation, "the source told ANI.