India add net bowlers into squad for 2nd T20I due to COVID-19 threat

The BCCI and the team India management has decided to add five spare players into the squad. The second game of the T20I series will now go ahead as per the schedule tonight. According to a Cricbuzz report, Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh, who were all taken to Sri Lanka as net bowlers, have been included as regular members of the squad. The unavailability of nine players (including Krunal Pandya) had left the squad with shortage of players and the move by the BCCI to send spare players has turned out to be a wise one.

"The decision to have extra players was a wise move and those players have now come to the team's rescue," said a tour official refuting the talk that the tour was in danger of being called off.

After Krunal contracted the deadly disease, Team India is expected to field a depleted playing XI for the penultimate clash of the bilateral T20I series. Krunal, who is one-half of the Pandya brothers has been ruled out of the entire T20I series with seven days of isolation. Even though Krunal's all his eight close contacts, who were isolated had tested negative for the deadly disease in the RT-PCR tests, the players won't be a part of the Indian lineup for the 2nd T20I at Colombo. Krunal will not be able to travel back with the members of the Indian team on July 30. On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India had confirmed that Krunal was found to be COVID-19 positive following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match.

