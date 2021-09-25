India played well for majority of second ODI but we found way to win: Lanning

Australia women's skipper Meg Lanning hailed the fighting spirit shown by her side to win the second ODI of the three-match series against India on Friday.

Beth Mooney and Nicola Carey played unbeaten knocks of 125 and 39 respectively as Australia registered a win in the second ODI of the three-match series. On the final ball of the game, Jhulan Goswami had Carey dismissed, but the ball was adjudged as no-ball as it was over the waist as per the third umpire. And in the end, the hosts went on to register a win.

"It was pretty stressful watching the last over. We obviously lost early wickets as there was movement out there, but I thought India bowled pretty well. We wanted to get it down to nine or ten run-rate in the last 10 overs and we managed to do that. The way the game finished, was quite incredible. We got that depth in the team, we got that batting and bowling and you have seen that in the first two games," said Lanning after the game.

"A batter going up from number 5 to open the innings, this shows the versatility in the group. India played well for the majority of the game, but we found a way and win. It's certainly the most eventful game we have played in this winning streak. Very lucky to come out on top today. We are looking forward to a really good contest in the third game," she added.

With this victory, Australia extended their unbeaten run to 26 matches in ODI cricket. Earlier, buoyed by Smriti Mandhana's 94-ball 86 and a quickfire 28 by Jhulan Goswami, India managed to score a challenging 274/7 in their 50 overs against Australia.

Mandhana showed class at the top as she looked all set to reach the three-figure mark. While the opener fell short by 14 runs, a 50-ball 44 by Richa Ghosh and a late flourish from Jhulan and Pooja Vastrakar (29 off 37 balls) helped India reach a defendable total.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor