India to tour England in 2022 for six white-ball games

India will return to England next summer to play six white-ball games, the ECB confirmed on Wednesday (September 8). Meanwhile, England Men will begin their 2022 home summer with a three-match LV= Insurance Test Series against world champions New Zealand. Joe Root’s Test team begin their series against the Black Caps at Lord’s on Thursday 2 June before the series heads to Trent Bridge (10-14 June) and Emerald Headingley (23-27 June).

A three-match Vitality IT20 Series against India will begin at Emirates Old Trafford on 1 July before matches at Trent Bridge (3 July) and the Ageas Bowl (6 July). A three-match Royal London Series follows with matches at Edgbaston (9 July), the Kia Oval (12 July) and Lord’s (14 July). South Africa’s tour will begin with a three-match Royal London Series in the north of England. The series will be staged at Emirates Riverside (19 July), Emirates Old Trafford (22 July) and Emerald Headingley (24 July).England will then meet the Proteas in a three-match Vitality IT20 Series at Bristol (27 July), Sophia Gardens (28 July) and the Ageas Bowl (31 July).

A three-match LV= Insurance Test Series against South Africa will conclude the men’s international summer. Lord’s will host the first LV= Insurance Test (17-21 August) before the series moves to Edgbaston (25-29 August) and the Kia Oval (8-12 September).ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said: “It has been a scintillating summer of cricket and so good to see crowds back packing out venues later this summer. For next summer, I am pleased to be able to confirm three high-quality men’s international touring teams for 2022, starting with a three-Test LV= Insurance Series against World Test champions New Zealand. “We also look forward to India returning for two white-ball series before we host South Africa for what promises to be hard-fought series across three formats, including three LV= Insurance Test Matches.”



