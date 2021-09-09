India tour of South Africa across formats to get underway with Test series from December 17

India will tour South Africa in December this year to play three Tests, as many ODIs and four T20Is against Proteas.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday launched its action-packed season of international and domestic competition that will see both the Proteas men's side and the Proteas women's side challenging for major ICC world titles.

The first Test between South Africa and India will kick start the tour on December 17 while the ODI series will begin from January 11. The T20I series will begin from January 19 with the fourth and final T2OI slated for January 26.

"It is probably the most congested home summer we have ever had. It is wonderful in these challenging times that there will such high-quality cricket being played on our shores. This includes a full tour by India across all three formats, both red ball and white ball cricket against Bangladesh and the first visit to our country by the Netherlands national team," said CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith.

"Our women will also see plenty of action with the visit by the West Indies in the New Year for a series of both white ball formats. As was the case last season we have had to centralize our international fixtures to comply with Covid protocols.

"The ODI series against the Netherlands and Bangladesh form part of the Cricket World Cup Super League while the Test Series against India and Bangladesh form part of the World Test Championship which will provide greater context to our home international fixtures," Smith added.

Smith further informed that India A will also be touring for three four-day matches against South Africa A which will "provide tough competition" for their domestic cricketers.

"The Mzansi Super League has been moved to a new slot (February 7 to 28) while the domestic programme will as far as possible dovetail with our international programme," said Smith.

"The domestic season will get off to a tremendous start with the Provincial T20 knock-out competition which will be enhanced by the participation of those Proteas who are not part of the T20 World Cup squad," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

