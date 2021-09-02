India vs England, 4th Test: Visitor's poor run in England continues, Kohli's men get bundled for under 200

Team India's dismal run in the England series continued as Virat Kohli's men were bowled out for 191. Rohit and Rahul got starts, but were nipped out pretty early, so was Pujara. Kohli was at his fluent best and got a half-century but a lapse in concentration ended his stay at the crease. Shardul Thakur struck a superb counter-attacking fifty lower down the order but the Mumbai batsman failed to get any support from the other end.

For England, Chris Woakes ended with a four-for on his return from injury while Ollie Robinson claimed three wickets. Rishabh Pant was dismissed straight after Tea by Woakes as India resumed proceedings terribly after losing the wickets of skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane in quick succession earlier. Earlier, England captain Joe Root won the toss and decided to bowl. Kohli brought in Yadav and Thakur in place of Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma while for England, Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope came in place of Sam Curran and Jos Buttler for this Test.