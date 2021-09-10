India vs England: Day 1 of Manchester Test cancelled due to spread of COVID-19

In a big development, day one of the fifth and final Test in Manchester has been postponed. According to reports, England and Wales Cricket Board has postponed the 5th Test match by two days. ECB has reportedly confirmed the development. Earlier, there were reports of some players being uncomfortable with the start of 5th Test due to the Covid outbreak in the Indian camp. Some Indian players were reluctant to take the field after having been in close contact with at least one of those who tested positive. According to ANI, the fate of 5th Test between India and England will be decided after results of another Covid-19 test will come, which was taken yesterday.

Meanwhile, a report in Cricbuzz states that the Indian players wrote a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressing apprehension over playing the Test at Old Trafford. There was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the final Test ever since India's second physio - Yogesh Parmar - tested positive for Covid-19. Following this development, India's practice session on the eve of the Test was also called off with the players undergoing a fresh round of tests. The fifth and final Test was scheduled to start at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday. The players were slated to immediately leave for UAE to play in the second leg of Indian Premier League, which starts from 19 September. As a result, the postponement of the first two days could have significant repercussions for IPL as well. The IPL cannot be delayed because it will then clash with the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup which begins a couple of days after the scheduled IPL final.



