India vs Pak: Pakistan announces 12-member squad for ICC World T20 match against India

The India-Pakistan match will be played on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Pakistan captain Babar Azam has decided to change the history of the Twenty20 World Cup. Pakistan announced their final 12-member squad for ICC World T20 match against India on Saturday. Pakistan, with the right combination of young and experienced players, has tried to pose a tough challenge to Team India.

We are well prepared for the World Cup. There is only one strategy and that is to play well and give the best ... Accordingly we have selected 12 players for tomorrow's match. "Who will play in the final 11 will be decided before the match," Babar Ajman said. Pakistan have also selected Shoaib Malik and Mohd Hafeez as the most experienced players in the squad for the match.



Pakistan 12-member squad for ICC World T20 match against India:

1) Babar Azam (c)

2) Mohammad Rizwan (wk)

3) Fakhar Zaman

4) Mohammad Hafeez

5) Shoaib Malik

6) Asif Ali

7) Imad Wasim

8) Shadab Khan

9) Hasan Ali

10) Shaheen Afridi

11) Haris Rauf

12) Haider Ali

