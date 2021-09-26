India Women's team end Australia's 26-match ODI winning streak

India women's team ended Australia women's 26-match unbeaten streak in ODIs with a two-wicket win on Sunday. The Australian women's team won the toss and opt to bat first in the match. They posted a total of 264-9 of 50 overs. Australia's middle-order batter Ashleigh Gardner scored the highest run of 67 for the hosts, after she was dismissed by Pooja Vastrakar, caught by the Indian skipper Mithali Raj. Beth Mooney scored a half-century and was bowled over by Sneh Rana at 52. Tahlia McGrath also registered a crucial 47, dismissed by Vastrakar. Vastrakar and Jhulan Goswami both picked up three wickets each, with the latter having the best economy rate of 3.70. Jhulan also crossed her 600 career wickets in the match.

In response, India commenced their innings in a smooth manner, Smriti Mandhana was dismissed at 22 by Gardner. From 59/1, India relied on a super partnership by Shafali Verma (56) and Yastika Bhatia (64), leading to Verma's dismissal by Molineux leading to 160/2. Despite, a well-desired flow of runs, India started losing quick successive wickets with Sutherland dismissing Richa Ghosh, Mithali and Vastrakar. Deepti Sharma played out anchoring innings of 31 runs coming out in the middle that kept the run-rate in sync for the Indian team. By virtue of this win, India Women recorded their highest-ever successful run-chase in ODIs by overhauling the 265-run target with 3 balls to spare. Australia, however, win the series 2-1, having won the first two matches of the series. The focus will now shift to the one-off pink ball Test between the two teams that begins at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on September 30.India lost the second ODI by the narrowest of margins, having dominated for much of the game.