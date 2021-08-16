Indian bowlers script historic win at Lords, defeat England by 151 runs

The Indian pacers led by Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah registered a emphatic win at Lords as team India defeated England by 151 runs. It all started with Bumrah-Shami partnership. After getting rid of Pant early, England were looking at a target under 200. But Bumrah and Shami left them stunned, putting on an unbeaten stand of 89 to end English hopes.

Mohammed Siraj led the way with his four-for to go 1-0 in the 5 match series. Chasing 272 in the last two sessions, England got all out for 120. Apart from Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah also claimed three wickets. Eariler, Bumrah broke, the stubborn 75-ball partnership between Ollie Robinson and Jos Buttler. Bumrah trapped Robinson in front for a LBW. The third Test will now commence from August 25 in Leeds.

