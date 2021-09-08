Indian team for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE to be picked today at 9pm

BCCI is all set to announce India’s squad for the T20 World Cup at 9 PM on Wednesday. The announcement will be made by BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Selection Committee Chairman Chetan Sharma. “The All-India Senior Selection Committee will meet on Wednesday to pick the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 to be hosted by BCCI from October 17 to November 14, 2021, in the UAE & Oman. The selection meeting will be followed by a press conference,” read a BCCI release.

While the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Surayakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant being automatic choice, the names of Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson will be up for discussion. India have been placed in Group 2 of T20 World Cup alongside Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two qualifiers. The Virat Kohli-led team will start their campaign in a blockbuster clash with Pakistan on October 24. India will play all but one of their four matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. They will take on Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Among other all-rounders Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel will surely be looked at with at least one of them making it to the squad or as a reserve player. The likely chance is of Krunal as direct cover for Jadeja. Washington Sundar, who has been ruled out with a finger injury from the IPL, could also get a look in as he would be fit by the time T20 World Cup arrives.

