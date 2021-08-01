Indian team reaches Nottingham ahead of Test series against England

Nottingham, Aug 1 The Indian cricket team, led by Virat Kohli, has reached Nottingham from Durham on Sunday.

They are having their training session in Nottingham ahead of the first Test against England on August 4 at the Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium.

After a break of three weeks after the World Test Championship final in Southampton, the Indian team had a practice match against the County Select XI from July 20-22.

Post that, the Indian team continued to train till their final training session on Friday at the Chester-le-Street ground in Durham.

Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav, who have been named as replacements for Avesh Khan (thumb fracture) and Washington Sundar (finger injury), are yet to join the Test team in England.

Khan and Sundar have flown back home. Before them, Shubman Gill has already gone back home after suffering a stress reaction to his left shin.

