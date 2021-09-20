India's international home season for 2021-22 to begin from November

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah announced on Monday a busy 2021/22 home season for the Indian men’s team, starting from November 17, just three days after the final of the men’s T20 World Cup in Dubai. India is set to host four Tests, three ODIs and 14 T20Is after the BCCI’s apex council gave green signal to the schedule during its meeting on Monday. New Zealand and Sri Lanka will visit India for two Tests and three T20Is each in November 2021 and March 2022 respectively.

West Indies will tour India for three ODIs and as many T20Is in February 2022. In between the home season, India is scheduled to tour South Africa in December-January for an all-formats series. Between the visits by New Zealand (in November-December) and Sri Lanka (in February-March), India will travel to South Africa for a full tour (December 17 - January 26) and then return home to host the West Indies for three ODIs and three T20Is, starting February 6.The seven-month international home season ends with a five-match T20I series against South Africa which will be played on the back of the Indian Premier League and serve as a preparation for the T20 World Cup later in the year in Australia.