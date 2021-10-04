Inspiring performance in pink-ball Test by India, says Jhulan Goswami

India fast bowler Jhulan Goswami on Monday termed the team's performance in the pink-ball Test against Australia an "inspiring" one.

Australia and India settled for a draw as time ran out on the final day in Carrara on Sunday. Both teams earned two points each, meaning Australia leads the multi-format series with 6 points heading into the three T20Is, while India is on 4.

Jhulan also wished luck to the Women in Blue ahead of the upcoming T20I series against Australia.

"An inspiring performance in the #PinkBallTest by the team. Wishing the team good luck for the upcoming T20s against Australia," Jhulan tweeted.

The pink-ball Test saw fine performances from Smriti Mandhana with the bat in the first innings, Shafali in the second, with the ball -- Jhulan was outstanding and the others chipped in at the crucial junctures.

For Australia, again it was Ellyse Perry who came to the team's rescue with the bat while Stella Campbell on debut impressed with her attitude to charge in and try at all times.

Meanwhile, Australia coach Matthew Mott has thrown his weight behind the idea of having five-day Tests for women rather than four-day matches.

Mott also suggested that a different points system can be looked at when there is a multi-format series, and if there are less points to lose, then teams might become more expressive in trying to force a result.

( With inputs from ANI )

