IPL 2021: As senior player, my role is to keep other players calm, says Morris

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Chris Morris on Monday said as an experienced player, his role would be to keep all the players within the franchise calm as the side gears up to lock horns against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season.

Rajasthan Royals will resume their campaign in IPL 2021 on Tuesday as the side will lock horns against Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium.

"We have so many experienced players in the team, I will be at mid-off and mid-on, I'll be having a chat with the bowlers. If we pick anything, we always relay that to captain Sanju. As a senior player, the role is to keep the players calm and I think there is pressure on players, you always need an idea," said Morris during a webinar organised by Rajasthan Royals.

"Yeah, I will be doing it anyway, whether the likes of Jos Buttler or Ben Stokes are available or not, I have been doing that my whole career. I will be helping Sanju. It is a part of the gig I suppose," he added.

Rajasthan Royals is currently at the fifth position in the IPL points table. The side would now look to spring a collection of wins to race ahead in the marathon for playoffs.

"I think match-readiness is probably going to be an issue. Same as IPL last year in Dubai, guys took a couple of matches to get rustiness out of their bones. I think the fortunate thing for us is that people have been playing a lot of cricket, especially overseas players. I have been pre-season at home, I think match-fitness is always the best type of fitness," said Morris.

"I think a few guys will struggle to get that rustiness off. It is natural and it is going to happen. This is the nature of the beast with COVID-19. So, I think it will be the case initially, some guys have to shake off the rustiness but that is part and parcel of the game. You have to find a way and make it work," he added.

When Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson was asked about the X-factor in his side, he said: "Something secretive which we are keeping a surprise for the fans. You will get to know tomorrow when we play. You have to wait and watch."

"I think the first time it has happened, playing IPL for so many years so we have dealt with different challenges before. Earlier, the challenge was to come out of the COVID-19 times and play the IPL. This time we are keeping under a separate challenge, we played seven matches in India and now we have come here to play the rest of the tournament. We know how to tackle challenges as a team," he added.

Talking about whether Liam Livingstone can be used as a bowling option later in the season, Sanju said: "I think, yes maybe. It is very good to have a few people to have around who can chip in with some overs. Livingstone, Riyan Parag can do both the roles. We might see Liam bowl or we might not."

( With inputs from ANI )

