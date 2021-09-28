IPL 2021: Ashwin gets into heated argument with Southee and Morgan

Sharjah, Sep 28 Delhi Capitals' spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Tim Southee were involved in a heated argument during their IPL 2021 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

KKR seamer Tim Southee dismissed Ashwin on the first ball of the 20th over during the Capita's' innings; Ashwin was caught at the deep backward square and as he was walking by the pitch, the Kiwi pacer had some words to say to him.

The veteran spinner then stormed towards Southee for a discussion. He then had a go at the KKR skipper Eoin Morgan. Thankfully, KKR wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik came in between and stopped Ashwin from having any more altercations and calmed him down.

The reason might be that DC skipper Rishabh Pant and Ashwin had picked a second run off the last ball of the 19th over and that seemed to have irked the KKR outfit as some consider it to be against the guidelines of Fair Play to take a run when the ball thrown by the fielder ricochets off the batter.

