IPL 2021: Bangalore vs Chennai toss delayed due to standstorm

Toss has been delayed of match 35 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would look to forget their crushing defeat in the previous outing and aim for a improved show.

While Chennai started their UAE leg of IPL 2021 with a comprehensive win against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Bangalore are currently third on the points table with five wins from eight games. Chennai are second with six victories and a win against Kohli's men will take them back to the top of the table