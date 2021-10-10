IPL 2021: Chennai opt to bowl in first qualifier against Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings won the all important toss in the first qualifier against Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, the two most consistent teams of the season, are up against each other, with the prize being a direct entry into Friday's title-clash.

At the toss, Dhoni said, , it's a tough wicket, but it could get better later on. We try to keep it simple, irrespective of any game. We analyse our shortcomings and it has helped us. We're playing the same eleven. Rishabh Pant and his Delhi Capitals side pulled off a league double against MS Dhoni-captained Chennai Super Kings by winning their second IPL 14 meeting by 3 wickets last week.