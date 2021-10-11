IPL 2021: Cricket fraternity lauds Dhoni for his cameo against Delhi Capitals

Cricket fraternity was in awe of MS Dhoni after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain helped his side move into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

CSK defeated Delhi Capitals by four wickets in Qualifier 1 as Dhoni returned to form with a much needed 18 off six balls.

In the last two overs, CSK needed 24 runs but Avesh Khan dismissed set batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad on the first ball. Dhoni whacked a six and match came down to 12 needed off the last six balls.

In the final over, Tom Curran removed Moeen Ali but Dhoni held the nerves and smashed three fours to seal the CSK's spot in the summit clash for the ninth time.

After CSK's win, former Indian men's cricketer, Virender Sehwag wrote on Twitter: "Om Finishaya Namaha ! Great win from Chennai. Ruturaj Top class, Uthappa classy and Dhoni showing how important temparement is. Great win for @ChennaiIPL and what a fightback to reach the finals after the show last season."

Former Indian bowler RP Singh tweeted, "I think @msdhoni ne bhi yeh tweet pad liya [also read this tweet] #CSKvsDC." Singh was referring to an earlier tweet that he made regarding Robin Uthappa which read, "In Chennai, gold is always in great demand. In @ChennaiIPL philosophy, old is always gold! Well done @robbieuthappa."

Even Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta hailed Dhoni for leading from the front. "Wow what a match. My heart goes out to the young #DC team. Hard luck boys & all the best for the next game. Tonight belonged to #CSK. #Dhoni the finisher leading from the front, inspiring his players to give their best & keeping his cool at all times #DCvsCSK @IPL #Finisher," she wrote in her tweet.

Former South African and CSK cricketer, Albie Morkel tweeted: "Dhoni Dhoni Dhoni.... @ChennaiIPL."

"Nothing is bigger than "Self-belief". The man reminds everyone yet again, who is the best finisher and why! #CSKvsDC #Qualifier1 #IPL2O21 #MSDhoni," former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha tweeted.

Earlier, Prithvi Shaw's stylish fifty and skipper Rishabh Pant late half-century helped Delhi Capitals post 172/5 against CSK.

Delhi Capitals were 80/4 in the 11th before Pant and Shimron Hetmyer stitched an 83-run stand for the fifth wicket to revive the innings. In the last three overs, Delhi Capitals scored 31 runs to get over the 170-run mark.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor