IPL 2021: David Warner confirms his participation for second leg in UAE

Australian cricketer David Warner has confirmed his availability for the second leg of IPL 2021, which is scheduled to be held in the UAE. The 34-year-old batsman turned to social media to upload a photo of himself in Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) jersey with the message "I will be back," announcing his participation in the second half of the premier T20 tournament. The second leg of IPL 2021 is scheduled to start from September 19 with the final slated to be held on October 15.



The tournament will resume with Mumbai Indians facing Chennai Super Kings. Warner was earlier stripped of his captaincy s in the middle of the season due to the team's poor performance. In the penultimate match of the season, Kane Williamson, who led the side in Warner's absence in 2018, was reappointed captain of SRH. However, the season was postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in India. Warner is the most successful foreign player in the IPL, with the aussie opener winning Orange cap three times and leading the Hyderabad to their maiden title win in 2016.