IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals thrash Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs
By IANS | Published: September 25, 2021 07:39 PM2021-09-25T19:39:02+5:302021-09-25T19:50:08+5:30
Abu Dhabi, Sep 25 Delhi Capitals thrashed Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 154 for 6 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 43, Shimron Hetmyer 28, Rishabh Pant 24; Mustafizur Rahman 2/22, Chetan Sakariya 2/33). Rajasthan Royals: 121 for 6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 70 not out, Anrich Nortje 2/18).
