IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals thrash Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs

Abu Dhabi, Sep 25 Delhi Capitals thrashed Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 154 for 6 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 43, Shimron Hetmyer 28, Rishabh Pant 24; Mustafizur Rahman 2/22, Chetan Sakariya 2/33). Rajasthan Royals: 121 for 6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 70 not out, Anrich Nortje 2/18).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor