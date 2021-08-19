IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals to leave for UAE on Saturday, no decision yet on captaincy

Delhi Capitals (DC) will depart for the UAE to play the remaining leg of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.

Star batsman Shreyas Iyer is already in the UAE with the fitness coach and the rest of the squad will join the Delhi Capitals following the conclusion of their international commitments.

"Delhi Capitals will leave on Saturday early morning to UAE for IPL 2021. The team will leave from Delhi with domestic players and officials. Domestic players are already in quarantine in the national capital and they will be quarantined in UAE for a week. Post quarantine their camp will be starting," a DC official told ANI.

"Shreyas Iyer is already in UAE with a fitness coach and the rest of the players from India, South Africa and England will join the team after their international assignments are over.

"The captain issue is still undecided, either it will be Pant or Iyer, the team management has not yet decided on this," the official added.

Mumbai Indians and CSK have reached UAE for the IPL 2021.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

The BCCI has decided to do away with contact tracing devices for the UAE leg. The Indian board decided that Bubble Integrity Officers will do the necessary contact tracing if any player tests positive for COVID-19 in UAE.

The board has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league.

( With inputs from ANI )

