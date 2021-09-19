IPL 2021: Delighted to have put tournament back on track, says Jay Shah

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary, Jay Shah, on Sunday said that everyone on the board is delighted to have put the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season back on track.

The IPL 2021 season will resume later today with CSK and Mumbai Indians locking horns against each other. CSK and MI are currently at the second and fourth spots respectively in the points table.

"Delighted that we have put @IPL back on track and the biggest T20 league in the world is ready to roll again. Sincere thanks to the UAE government & Emirates Cricket Board for this seamless transition," tweeted Shah.

Before the IPL season got suspended earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IPL was proving to be unlike any other as three teams were storming ahead in the race to reach the playoffs --Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

These three teams are all but certain of reaching the playoffs after cementing the first three spots in the points table. Rishabh Pant-led DC has 12 points from 8 games and the side needs to win two more matches to cement a playoff spot.CSK and RCB have 10 points each from seven games and they need to win three more out of their remaining seven matches to reach the playoff stage.

If there are no surprises, then it is safe to say that the battle will be between five teams to seal the fourth spot in the points table. Currently, defending champions Mumbai Indians hold the fourth spot with eight points while the fifth and sixth-placed Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings have six points each.

Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad are at the seventh and eighth places with four and two points respectively and both these teams face an uphill task to reach the playoff stage.

( With inputs from ANI )

